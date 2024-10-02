Voting concludes in Jammu and Kashmir with 65.58 pc turnout: Election Commission of India

NEW DELHI: The third and final phase of polling held in the seven districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 65.58 per cent till 7 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. With this, the polling has come to an end in the Union Territory with results scheduled on October 8. As per the data shared by the ECI, Udhampur saw the highest poll percentage of 72.91, followed by Samba 72.41 per cent, Kathua 70.53 per cent, Jammu 66.79 per cent, Bandipora 64.85 per cent, Kupwara 62.76 per cent and Baramulla 55.73 per cent.

The ECI said that the polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections concluded in a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere, “The elections were a resounding statement in favour of democracy in line with the CEC Rajiv Kumar’s vote of confidence given during the announcement of the general elections in J&K on August 16.”

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “J&K Assembly elections have marked a significant deepening of democracy, which will echo in the pages of history and continue to inspire a democratic spirit of the region for years to come. He dedicated these elections to the people of J&K, acknowledging their determination and belief in the democratic process. The peaceful and participative elections are historic, wherein democracy is taking root more profoundly than ever before, driven by the will of the people of J&K.”

Kashmiri Migrant voters were also empowered to exercise their franchise through 24 special polling stations setup in Jammu (19), Udhampur (1) and Delhi (4).

In phase-3, 40 Assembly constituencies spread across 7 districts saw polling across 5060 polling stations set up for voters in this phase. 415 Candidates were in the fray, including 387 men and 28 women candidates in this phase of the elections. The seven districts that went to polls in phase 3 are: Bandipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara, Samba and Udhampur.

Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 per cent and 57.31 per cent respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled on October 8. (ANI)

