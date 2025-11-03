VP virtually addresses International Conference on ‘Libraries Empowering Communities - Global Perspectives’

NEW DELHI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan addressed the International Conference on "Libraries Empowering Communities - Global Perspectives" organised by the P N Panicker Foundation at Kanakakkunnu Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, through a video message on Sunday.

The event marks the 80th year of the organised library movement in Kerala, inspired by the vision of PN Panicker, revered as the Pioneer of India's Library and Literacy Movement.

In his message, the Vice-President commended the PN Panicker Foundation for its sustained contribution to promoting reading culture, digital literacy, and community empowerment through knowledge dissemination. He noted that the Foundation's motto -- "Vayichu Valaruka" (Read and Grow) -- continues to guide the society towards enlightenment and inclusion.

CP Radhakrishnan hailed libraries as temples of learning, describing them as spaces that nurture critical thinking, and empower individuals and communities. (ANI)

