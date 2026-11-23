NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled his early days as Gujarat Chief Minister, saying his first public programme after assuming office in 2001 was a 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in Deesa, an experience he said later influenced his approach to welfare delivery at the national level.

Addressing BJP workers virtually during a Diwali and New Year Sneha Milan programme in Gujarat, PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution of party workers as he completed 25 years in public life in October.

"The 25-year milestone covered his opportunity to serve the people of Gujarat as Chief Minister and subsequently the people of the country as Prime Minister," he said. He said the series of 'Garib Kalyan Mela' programmes launched in Gujarat initially became difficult to organise at the district level because of the response, prompting the government to take them to the taluka level.

"These programmes created tremendous confidence among the poor, and they resolved that they no longer wanted to remain poor," he said.

PM Modi said the experience proved useful after 2014, when his government began implementing welfare schemes at the national level.

Recalling the initial scepticism surrounding some of the initiatives, he said: "People had questioned the need to open bank accounts for those who did not have money and had asked how poor families would afford to refill LPG cylinders after being provided gas connections."

However, he added that the government continued introducing schemes and ensuring that their benefits reached eligible and needy people.

He referred to bank accounts, LPG connections, electricity connections and Ayushman cards as examples of initiatives that reached disadvantaged sections, including Dalit and tribal families, deprived communities and women.

"Social justice is about ensuring that those who are entitled to benefits and those who need them actually receive them. We have demonstrated that," he said.

Citing a World Bank report, PM Modi claimed that 50 crore people had come out of poverty in a period of 12-13 years. He described this as "one of the biggest achievements since Independence".

"The achievement would bring satisfaction to those who had sacrificed their lives for India's freedom, as they would have wanted to see poverty decline in the country," he said. (IANS)