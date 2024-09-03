West Bengal Assembly Passes Landmark 'Aparajita' Anti-Rape Bill

KOLKATA: In a groundbreaking legislative move, the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024,' a powerful anti-rape law brought forward by the Mamata Banerjee government. This decisive action makes West Bengal the first state in India to amend central laws dealing with rape, gang rape, and sexual crimes against children, underscoring a strong commitment to justice for victims.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the bill as both "historic" and a "model" for the rest of the country, dedicating it as a tribute to the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital last month. The horrifying incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to urgent calls for more stringent laws to protect women and children from sexual violence.

The Aparajita bill sets a stern precedent by introducing the death penalty for those convicted of rape if their actions result in the death of the victim or leave her in a vegetative state. Furthermore, it mandates a life sentence without parole for all convicted rapists, signaling the state’s zero-tolerance approach to such heinous crimes.

As the bill moves to the next stage, it will be sent to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for approval, before being forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu for final assent. During the assembly session, Chief Minister Banerjee called upon the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, to advocate for the Governor’s swift endorsement of the bill.

“We have taken this step to close the loopholes that exist in the central legislation,” Banerjee remarked, emphasizing the importance of state-specific reforms to combat the pervasive issue of rape. “Rape is not just a crime; it’s a curse on humanity. Our society needs to reform, and this bill is our way of ensuring that justice is served.”

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also voiced support for the bill, with LoP Suvendu Adhikari emphasizing the need for immediate implementation. However, he also proposed seven amendments to further strengthen the bill, while expressing hope that the law would be enacted without delay.

The bill’s passage comes during a special two-day assembly session convened amidst ongoing protests over the recent rape and murder case. The session underscored a rare moment of unity in the assembly, as both ruling and opposition parties came together to support a cause that transcends political divides.