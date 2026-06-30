West Bengal assembly passes Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill 2026

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, with 176 votes in favour and 41 against.

Speaking on the Bill, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said similar laws have been enacted in states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand. He accused the CPI(M) of introducing political violence in Bengal and alleged that the Trinamool Congress had encouraged protests over issues such as the CAA, NRC, and Waqf, leading to violence and damage to public property.

Adhikari said the government would not misuse the law and stressed that it would be used to prevent damage to public and private property. He added that, besides imprisonment, authorities would have the power to recover compensation and confiscate the movable and immovable assets of those responsible for such acts.

The Bill seeks to strengthen the state's powers to maintain public safety and curb organised anti-social activities. It covers offences that create fear, disturb public order, threaten life and property, obstruct lawful trade, or involve illegal mining, unauthorised sand extraction, and unlawful exploitation of forest resources or wildlife.

A key provision allows for preventive detention if the government or an authorised officer believes a person poses a threat to public safety. District Magistrates and Police Commissioners may also issue detention orders under specified conditions. All offences under the Act will be cognizable and non-bailable.

The Bill also empowers authorities to search, seize, and confiscate property linked to anti-social activities, and to take legal action against individuals who evade detention orders.

According to the government, the legislation was introduced because existing laws were considered inadequate to tackle organised anti-social activities. It said the new framework would strengthen efforts to prevent and punish such offences. (ANI)

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