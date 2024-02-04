West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is mastermind of Bengal school jobs scam: CBI tells court

Kolkata: The CBI on Saturday informed a PMLA court in Kolkata that former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was the mastermind of the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The CBI counsel informed the court that then education minister, who is currently in judicial custody, used to make postings in his department in such a way that irregularities can be carried out smoothly.

Opposing the bail petition of Chatterjee, former Trinamool Congress secretary general, the CBI counsel said those who did not obey his commands were removed to insignificant positions.

In some cases, the CBI counsel informed, the former minister even compelled some to resign from their chair.

Chatterjee’s counsel, however, has refuted the allegations and claimed that his client’s name was not even in the second chargesheet of the CBI. (IANS)

Also Read: From Varun Chheda to Neel Acharya the Purdue deaths that shook Indians

Also Watch: