West Bengal Govt Calls 15-Doctor Delegation for Talks with CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: The standoff between junior doctors and the West Bengal government worsened on Thursday when protests entered the 34th day over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for an important meeting at 5 PM, inviting protesting doctors to discuss their demands.

In a fresh appeal, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant called upon the doctors to send a delegation of 15 representatives for the talks with the chief minister. Though the government turned down the demand for a live telecast of the meeting, it agreed to have the discussion recorded to ensure transparency. This meeting is seen as a key step towards the resolution of the impasse that has paralyzed the state-run hospitals and severely affected healthcare services.

The junior doctors have been holding a sit-in in front of the West Bengal Health Department office in Salt Lake, demanding justice for their deceased colleague, whose body was found with injury marks on August 9. They also demanded greater protection for female health workers, fearing for their safety in light of this tragedy.

Despite an invitation extended Wednesday for a discussion, the doctors pressed for the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee at the meeting and a live broadcast of the discussions. "We will continue our agitation and 'cease work,'" said one protesting doctor, insisting the strike was a last resort. "We did not want it to come to this, but the state government has shown little willingness to engage with us. This is not a political protest; this is a fight for justice."

Their demands include increased security for female health workers and suspension of top officials - including Kolkata's Police Commissioner - citing mishandling of the case.

The CBI, acting on orders by the Calcutta High Court, is leading an investigation into the doctor's death, in which the medical fraternity has been badly shocked. The government has wished to iron out issues of the doctors, but the protesters are insistent on more rigid action and accountability.

With the meeting set to start at 5 PM, both sides are hopeful of a solution that will put an end to the unrest and restore normalcy to West Bengal's healthcare system.