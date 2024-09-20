West Bengal Medical Council cancels medical practitioner registration of Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) cancelled the medical practitioner registration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh on Thursday.

Ghosh has been arrested in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case as well as financial irregularities related to the College.

West Bengal Medical Council in a notice said, “In view of non-receipt of any explanation what-so-ever even after lapse of 13 days from you in response to the “Show Cause Notice” issued by this Council vide No. 24202421 C/ 372024 of 6th September 2024, your name is removed from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioner being maintained by this Council w.e.f. 19th September 2024 in terms of the provisions contained under section 25(a)(ii) of the Bengal Medical Act, 1914 (as amended) read with section 37 (iii) of the Code of Medical Ethics adopted by this Council.”

Earlier this month, ED reached the residence of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, at Chinar Park in Kolkata to carry out a search operation.ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering charges against Sandip Ghosh in the financial irregularities case.

On September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody till September 23 in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2.

Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier on August 26, the CBI also concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

A woman trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. (ANI)

