West Bengal MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato writes to Centre to investigate 'Mamata onion scam'

PURULIA: West Bengal MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, requesting an investigation into the price manipulation of onions in Bengal.

In his letter, he stated that onion prices in the state have been soaring because the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has prioritised political and personal gains over the welfare of the common people.

"Today, I write to you regarding an alarming issue that has unfolded in West Bengal--an issue that I would term 'Mamata's Onion Scam.' Despite the recent reopening of the Jharkhand-West Bengal border, onion prices have dramatically soared, ranging from Rs. 745 to Rs. 760 per kg and increasing daily. This inflation is no accident--it is the deliberate result of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's calculated manipulation of the market. The blockade, initially attributed to flood-related concerns, has now been exposed as a smokescreen for a larger conspiracy aimed at creating an artificial scarcity of essential goods," the letter stated.

"At the heart of this crisis lies a web of politically connected hoarders--many of whom are close allies of Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). These individuals, who control the cold storage and wholesale supply chains, have strategically used the border blockade to restrict the onion supply, allowing them to hoard large quantities and drive up prices. This is not just a case of market manipulation but a blatant violation of both the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980. By blocking the free flow of goods under the false pretext of flood management, she has allowed her inner circle of hoarders to exploit the common man, especially during a time of rising inflation and economic hardship. This is nothing short of an orchestrated scam designed to inflate onion prices, fill the coffers of her associates, and create chaos in the market," the letter added.

In his letter, Bengal MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato requested the Centre to launch an investigation into "Mamata's Onion Scam," enforce strict penalties under the Essential Commodities Act and the Prevention of Black Marketing Act, ensure the release of buffer stocks, and closely monitor and regulate the market. (ANI)

