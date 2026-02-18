West Bengal SIR: Trinamool government files FIR against 2 EROs & AEROs

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has completed the process of registering FIRs against two electoral registration officers (EROs) and two assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), following the Election Commission of India (ECI)-set deadline for completing the process by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the same time, the state government had also completed the process of FIR registration against a data-entry operator engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

Two EROs and AEROs each have been found guilty by the ECI of involvement in the inclusion of fake voters in the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR exercise in the state.

The data-entry operator had also been accused of the same charges.

"The office of the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Nandini Chakraborty, had also sent a report of compliance in the matter to the ECI's headquarters in New Delhi," sources from the State Secretariat Nabanna, said.

Earlier on February 14 night, the ECI had sent the final reminder to the office of the West Bengal Chief Secretary, setting 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday as the deadline for the completion of the process of registering FIRs against two EROs, two AEROs, and one data-entry operator. (IANS)

