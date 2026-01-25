Whatever issues, I would’ve to discuss them with party leadership: Shashi Tharoor

KOZHIKODE: Tharoor clearly signalled that there are some “issues” with him and the party, and he would like to discuss them with the party’s leadership.

“Whatever issues there are, I would have to discuss them with the party leadership, and I look forward to the opportunity to do so. I’m not entering into this issue in public at all,” he said.

Tharoor clarified that he had informed his party leaders of his intention not to attend the meeting in advance due to prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival.

However, he added that certain media reports about him skipping the meeting “might be true, while others may not be”, such things should not be discussed on a public platform.

“It is better to convey concerns directly to the party leadership. Several things have appeared in the media, some of which may be true while others may not be, and that such matters should not be discussed on public platforms. I had informed the party in advance that I would not be attending the programme and whatever I have to say will be said within the party,” he said, while at the Kerala literature festival. (ANI)

