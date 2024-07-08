Whether in power or opposition, TDP stands with people: Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu praised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday, and underlined the party’s commitment to standing with the people, whether it remains in power or opposition.

While addressing the TDP cadre at NTR Bhavan in Hyderabad, the CM also said the party will be restructured with the inclusion of young people. “I ask you, shouldn’t the party that was born on Telangana land be here? Definitely, there are karyakartas (party workers) who have worked for the party here. We will very soon restructure the party. We will encourage the youth and bring young blood again,” Naidu said.

He added, “TDP has a speciality, whether in power or opposition, we will always stand by the people.”

Naidu also targeted former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and said, “Five years of Jagan Reddy’s rule caused more damage to the Andhra Pradesh state than the damage caused by the partition. If Jagan Reddy puts me in jail for illegal cases, I will not forget the way people here in Hyderabad came forward and supported me.”

Naidu also spoke about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and informed that he wrote a letter to Reddy to take the initiative to resolve the issues of division. Naidu added, “Telangana Chief Minister responded positively. Telugu people should be united. Even if the two states are different, no matter whose rule, if someone comes in the way of our Telugu people, we should fight together. Some people want the two states to fight. Their attitude should change.”

His address comes a day after he met with his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two states decided to form committees of officials and ministers to resolve issues between the Telugu-speaking states, a decade after their bifurcation.

On July 6, at a press conference, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said ministers from both states discussed several issues during the meeting.

“We have discussed the unresolved issues from the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation over the last 10 years. While we do not expect all issues to be resolved immediately, we recognize the need for action. Therefore, we have made this decision,” Vikramarka said.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that a committee of higher officials, including the Chief Secretaries and three officials from each state, would be formed.

“If some issues are not resolved by the officials’ committee, a committee of ministers from both states will be formed. If any issues remain unresolved, the Chief Ministers will discuss them,” Vikramarka added.

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh met at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

