With 14 crore members, BJP is world’s largest political party: JP Nadda

VISAKHAPATNAM: The BJP is the world's largest political party with 14 crore members, the party's national president J. P. Nadda said here on Sunday. He said that the party's 14 crore members include two crore active members. He was addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP to mark the culmination of the Saradhyam yatra of the party's Andhra Pradesh unit president, P.V.N. Madhav.

Nadda said that with 240 Lok Sabha members, around 1,500 MLAs and more than 170 MLCs, the BJP is the largest representative party in the country. "We have the NDA governments in 20 states and the BJP governments in 13 states. We are the largest representative party in the country," he said.

"I want to tell every BJP karyakarta that we are the ones who will shape India's future and lead the nation towards a Viksit Bharat, guided by the mantra Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," he said.

Nadda said that in the 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has witnessed progress in all sectors.

He called the BJP-led NDA regime as "responsible and responsive". "The previous governments were marred by corruption, family-centric and politics of non-performance, but during the last 11 years, there has been politics of performance and accountable government," he said.

The BJP chief said the BJP members should be proud that they come from a party which has an ideological base. He stated that the party fulfilled its commitments by scrapping Article 370, constructing the Ram temple, repealing triple talaq, and amending the Waqf Board Act.

He mentioned that when NDA came to power at the Centre in 2014, the Indian economy ranked 11th in the world, but it has now become the fourth largest economy. "Soon India will become the third largest economy in the world," he said.

Nadda said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently called the Indian economy a 'bright spot'.

He also referred to GST 2.0 reforms and said the Modi government had given people a Diwali and Dussehra gift by doing away with two out of four GST slabs.

He claimed that the country was marching ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. Nadda said all sectors, including the economy, defence, exports and manufacturing, have seen tremendous growth. He said India had emerged as the world's pharmacy. (IANS)

