World Health Organization (WHO) monitoring Nipah cases in India, rules out travel curbs

NEW DELHI: The risk of transmission of Nipah virus remains low, and there is no need for any travel or trade restrictions, said the World Health Organization, noting that it is closely monitoring the deadly virus cases in India.

In its latest Epidemiological Bulletin, the global health body reported two cases of Nipah virus in 25-year-old nurses — a woman and a man — working at the same private hospital in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

The WHO informed that the healthcare workers developed initial symptoms in the last week of December 2025, which progressed rapidly to neurological complications. The two were placed in isolation in early January.

Following confirmation, an extensive public health response was activated. A total of 196 individuals who had contact with the confirmed cases were identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All contacts have remained asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah virus infection, the WHO said.

“No additional Nipah cases have been detected so far. The situation is being monitored,” it said, adding that “based on current evidence, WHO does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions”.

Amid reports of several countries introducing Covid-style checking at airports over fear of spread, the UN health body stated that the risk of transmission remains low.

“WHO assesses the risk at the sub-national level in West Bengal as moderate, given the presence of fruit bat reservoirs in the India–Bangladesh border areas and the possibility of sporadic zoonotic spillover. However, the national, regional, and global risk remains low,” the WHO said.

“The cases are confined to the North 24 Parganas district, with no reported travel while symptomatic. All identified contacts have tested negative, and surveillance and infection prevention measures have been intensified. The likelihood of spread to other Indian states or internationally is considered low,” it added.

This is the seventh documented Nipah outbreak in India and the third in West Bengal, following outbreaks in Siliguri (2001) and Nadia (2007). (IANS)

Also Read: Nipah Virus: Kerala's Kozhikode Reopens Schools as Nipah Cases Decline