World more uncertain, complex: Jaishankar calls for reformed multilateralism at BRICS meet

New Delhi: Amidst a period of profound global transformation, New Delhi has taken centre stage as the diplomatic heartbeat of the Global South, hosting a landmark assembly of emerging powers. The gathering serves as a decisive platform for navigating the complexities of a shifting world order, reinforcing India’s role as a pivotal bridge in international statecraft.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday highlighted the severe global impact on emerging markets and developing nations, noting that the world is currently “increasingly complicated and uncertain.”

In a post on X detailing the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, the Minister stated that he was “Pleased to welcome my colleagues at #BRICSIndia2026 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi today”. He observed that the gathering occurs at a critical juncture, noting, “We are meeting at a time when the world is increasingly complicated and uncertain, with severe impacts on emerging markets and developing countries”.

During the high-level discussions, the EAM underlined the need for a “More effective response to challenges to energy, food, fertiliser and health security”. He also stressed the importance of “Unimpeded and safe maritime flows through international waterways, vital for global economic well-being”.

Focusing on global stability, Jaishankar called for “Securing reliable supply chains and diversified markets for economic resilience” and “Addressing climate change while upholding principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities”. He further advocated for “Leveraging technology for good governance and inclusive growth, while addressing concerns of trust, transparency and equitable access”.

Addressing geopolitical tensions, he emphasised “Addressing challenges to international peace and security through dialogue and diplomacy, and stronger cooperation against terrorism”. He notably pushed for “Reformed multilateralism, including reform of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories”. (ANI)

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