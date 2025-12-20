Yoga has shown path to health, balance and harmony to the world: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Yoga is part of traditional medicine systems and the ancient Indian practice has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony.

The Prime Minister, who participated in the closing ceremony of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here, said that there is a need to focus not only on the needs of the present through traditional medicine, but “our common responsibility is towards the future also”.

“Over the past three days, experts from around the world in the field of traditional medicine have held meaningful discussions here. I am happy that India is providing a strong platform for this and the WHO has also played an active role in this...It is our good fortune and a matter of pride for India that the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine has been established in Jamnagar, India. The world entrusted us with this responsibility with great confidence at the first Traditional Medicine Summit,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the success of this summit is very important from a global perspective. “Traditional medicine systems also include yoga. Yoga has shown the whole world the path to health, balance, and harmony. Thanks to the efforts of India and the support of more than 175 countries, the United Nations declared June 21st as International Yoga Day. I commend every individual who has made a significant contribution to the promotion and development of yoga,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister has constantly emphasized mainstreaming traditional medicine and Indian Knowledge System through research, standardization, and global collaboration. During the programme, the Prime Minister launched several landmark Ayush initiatives including My Ayush Integrated Services Portal (MAISP), a master digital portal for the Ayush sector. He unveiled the Ayush Mark, which is envisioned as a global benchmark for quality of Ayush products and services.

The Prime Minister released the WHO technical report on training in Yoga and the Book ‘From Roots to Global Reach: 11 Years of Transformation in Ayush’. He released a commemorative postal stamp on Ashwagandha, symbolizing the global resonance of India’s traditional medicinal heritage. (ANI)

