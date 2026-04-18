You will face the wrath: Home Minister Amit Shah slams Cong on women’s reservation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress as the latter argued against the three contentious Bills in the Lok Sabha. He said that Congress will have to “face the wrath of the nation’s women” for not extending support to the Women’s Reservation Bill.

In his reply during the debate in the Parliament, Home Minister Shah said, “I want to tell the women of this country, that in the absence of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the proposal made by the Congress is a trap to once again stall women’s reservation before 2029.”

He termed it as the conspiracy of the Opposition.

“The fact that they (Opposition) are demanding for equal representation of the states, I agree, women’s reservation should be implemented before 2029. We will not let their conspiracy succeed to take this after 2029,” he said.

Home Minister Shah cautioned the Opposition members for arguing against the Bill.

He said, “I understand that if they (Opposition members) do not vote, the Women’s Reservation Bill will collapse but the women of this country are watching, who all are proving to be an obstacle in their path of progress.”

“When you go out into the field, you will realise the wrath of the country’s mothers and sisters. You will not find a way to run,” he asserted.

“Women will seek answers during the elections,” he added. The Home Minister also contrasted the Congress approach with that of the current government, saying, “For Congress, winning elections is the priority. But for us, representation of the people of our country and their genuine participation in governance are far more important.” (IANS)

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