Your Sena is just Uddhav Sena, real Shiv Sena is with BJP: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s jibe

Yavatmal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted MVA partners at an election rally here and said Congress and the undivided NCP led by Sharad Pawar had "diverted and kept hanging" the issue of construction of grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

He also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that the party led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "the real Shiv Sena".

"On one side, Uddhavji says that - my Shiv Sena (Shiv Sena -UBT) is the real Shiv Sena. I want to ask him, can the real Shiv Sena ever oppose renaming Aurangabad as Shambhaji Nagar?... Uddhav Babu, your Sena is just Uddhav Sena and the real Shiv Sena is with the BJP," Shah said.

Shiv Sena saw a split in 2022 with Eknath Shinde leading a group of leaders and MLAs in revolt against Uddhav Thackeray, which also led to the toppling of Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shah said the pran prathishta of the Ram Temple was done during the tenure of Modi government.

"Congress and Sharad Pawar's party kept the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya stalled, hanging and diverted for 70 years. In 5 years, Modi Ji not only won the case but performed the Bhoomi Pujan, constructed the temple and also did the Pran Pratishtha," he added.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony on January 22 in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Shah also referred to resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir assembly for restoration of special status.

"Rahul Baba's Congress party has passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370. Kashmir is an integral part of India, no power in the world can separate Kashmir from India. This is the resolve of BJP and Modi ji," Shah said.

He sought votes for the BJP candidate.

"You have to push the button of Lotus for Kishan Maruti Wankhede on November 20... but why you have to vote for Lotus? Because there are two camps like Mahabharata - Pandavs and Kauravs. One stands with truth and the other with falsehood," Shah said.

Shah claimed that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had cautioned Congress chief ministers against making untenable promises.

"Rahul Baba used to say that his government would credit money in the accounts of the people instantly. You were unable to fulfil your promises in Himachal, Karnataka, and Telangana, and hence, Kharge Ji had to caution Congress against making untenable promises. However, Modi ji's promises are sacrosanct. We have promised that sisters will get Rs 2100 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. They will get two gas cylinders free of cost," he said.

Shah also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

"Soniaji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times, and now she is trying for the 21st time, but this time too, it will crash at the Nagpur airport. Your one vote will strengthen the future of India, prosper the farmers, and give my sisters their rights and respect," he said.

He also took a swipe at former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's purported remarks about the situation in Kashmir during his tenure.

"When Sushil Shinde was the (Union) Home Minister, he was afraid of going to Lal Chowk (Jammu and Kashmir). Shinde sahab, you were afraid at that time but now I say that you should take your family to Kashmir and roam around in a Shikara, there is no reason to worry now."

The Home Minister said Modi government has worked to make the country safe and prosperous.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. (ANI)

