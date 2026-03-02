Airtel, Google join hands to curb spam on RCS messaging in India

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel and Google on Sunday announced a collaboration to offer a safer and more engaging messaging experience for millions of users in India. The partnership combines Airtel’s network intelligence with Google’s Rich Communications Services (RCS) platform and built-in spam protection to reduce mobile spam and digital fraud. Under the collaboration, users will be able to access RCS messaging with features such as high-quality photo and video sharing, interactive message reactions and improved engagement tools. At the same time, the service will offer stronger protection against spam and fraudulent messages.

The enhanced RCS messaging service will allow users to view messages directly in Google Messages, which is available on most Android smartphones. The platform will introduce real-time checks to verify business senders through telecom-backed identity validation, respect users’ Do Not Disturb (DND) preferences, block spam business messages and filter malicious links using multi-layered threat detection systems. It will also limit messages from senders flagged by Airtel and Google’s AI-based spam filters. The new partnership aims to address this gap by extending telecom-grade security standards to modern messaging services. By integrating Airtel’s intelligence systems into Google’s RCS platform along with Google’s spam detection technology, the companies plan to create a more secure, carrier-backed messaging environment.

Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said the company remains focused on customer protection and has consistently used data and intelligent networks to fight spam. He described the partnership with Google as a pioneering step to make rich messaging safer and called on other over-the-top communication platforms to work together to protect customers from spam and financial fraud. (IANS)

