Brokerage firm Zerodha's trading app Kite faces another technical glitch

Brokerage firm Zerodha's trading app Kite on Friday suffered another technical glitch, with users complaining of frozen screens and other issues.

Several users took it to social media platform X, complaining that the app was completely frozen, causing them issues for a brief period.

However, reports suggest that the broking platform has started working again after the outage.

"Zerodha Hang!!! We have already switched to another platform. Too many problems in #Zerodha," a user wrote.

"Another day same story, Zerodha is broke. Zerodha system is not working again. The Price & Chart both are not moving," said another user.

One more user mentioned, "#Zerodha freeze!! Who will take responsibility for my loss due to Zerodha being frozen". This is the second outage in just 15 days.

Earlier this month, Zerodha faced a technical glitch when the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, touched record high levels on June 3 after the Lok Sabha elections' exit polls for 2024 were announced. (IANS)

