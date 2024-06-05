Elon Musk’s X allows users to post adult, graphic content

Despite much hue and cry over surge in porn content, Elon Musk-run X social media platform has tweaked its rules to formally allow users to post adult and graphic content, with some riders.

In its updated policy, X says the users may share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behaviour, “provided it's properly labelled and not prominently displayed.”

According to the social media platform, users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed.

Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression, said the platform.

“We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality,” read the updated policy.

Users can now post consensually-produced NSFW (not safe for work) content as long as it is prominently labelled as such.

"The new rules also cover AI-generated videos and images,” said the X platform.

Reports surfaced recently that X is testing a tool that lets users create or join communities focused on adult content.

Last year, the Indian government sent notice to X, along with other platforms, to remove pornographic and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) present on their platform.

Australia has also fined X for failing to provide information about child abuse content. (IANS)

