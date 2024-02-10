Everything About NC In Confirmed Ticket: Indian Railways, Train Ticket Booking, IRCTC

One of the biggest rail networks in the world, Indian Railways carries over 23 million people daily. It is one of the most affordable forms of transportation in India and links people from all walks of life to different parts of the country.
Indian Railways offers various alternatives for travelers to choose from while ordering tickets, including sleeper class, AC class, and first class, among others. Additionally, they can select the berth that best suits them, whether it is a window seat or one of the middle, upper, or lower berths.
Passengers may, however, occasionally be unable to secure their desired space for a variety of reasons, including unavailability or technical difficulties. In these situations, their berth is changed in accordance with seat availability. This is the point at which "NC" becomes relevant. "No Choice," or NC, indicates that the passenger was assigned to a different berth since their preferred berth was not available. Usually, this is noted as "NC" next to the berth number on the ticket. For instance, if a traveler reserved a window seat but was not assigned one, "NC" would be put next to the berth number on their ticket.
Conversely, CNF represents "Confirmed Ticket." If a ticket is confirmed, it indicates that the traveller was given their desired berth when it became available. Standard amenities include a pillow, two bed sheets, a blanket, and more for first-class customers when they receive a confirmed ticket.
Even if NC may not be a passenger's first choice, it is still a valid ticket that enables them to board the train. It is significant to remember that travelers can use the Indian Railways mobile app or website to check the status of their tickets and find out if their preferred berth has been confirmed.
In conclusion, the NC and CNF status on tickets are significant indicators of the berth preference status of passengers. Indian Railways is a vast network that connects people throughout India. To prevent misunderstanding or annoyance during their journey, customers should always verify the status of their tickets before boarding the train and reserve them in advance.