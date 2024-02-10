Everything About NC In Confirmed Ticket: Indian Railways, Train Ticket Booking, IRCTC

What is “NC” in the “CNF” category?

Indian Railways offers various alternatives for travelers to choose from while ordering tickets, including sleeper class, AC class, and first class, among others. Additionally, they can select the berth that best suits them, whether it is a window seat or one of the middle, upper, or lower berths.

Passengers may, however, occasionally be unable to secure their desired space for a variety of reasons, including unavailability or technical difficulties. In these situations, their berth is changed in accordance with seat availability. This is the point at which "NC" becomes relevant. "No Choice," or NC, indicates that the passenger was assigned to a different berth since their preferred berth was not available. Usually, this is noted as "NC" next to the berth number on the ticket. For instance, if a traveler reserved a window seat but was not assigned one, "NC" would be put next to the berth number on their ticket.