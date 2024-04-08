Google enhances ChromeOS experience with M123 update

Washington: Google continues to innovate and enhance user experience across its ecosystem with the rollout of the latest ChromeOS update, M123.

This update brings a host of new features and improvements, including ability to customize keyboard shortcuts and mouse buttons, as well as enabling hotspot connections on cellular Chromebooks, as reported by The Verge.

With the introduction of customizable keyboard shortcuts, Chromebook users can now tailor their shortcuts to suit their preferences, making actions easier to execute, whether it's for one-handed operation or to mirror familiar shortcuts from other operating systems like macOS.

Similarly, users can now customize mouse buttons, allowing for greater flexibility and efficiency in navigation and control.

In addition to these enhancements, The Verge reported that Google has introduced per-app language preferences for Android apps running on ChromeOS, offering users more control over their language settings within individual applications.

The company has also focused on improving accessibility by enhancing the natural-sounding quality of offline text-to-speech voices.

Meanwhile, on the Pixel Watch front, Google has introduced its version of Taptic Time, inspired by the Apple Watch's accessibility feature, along with refinements to auto-brightness settings.

On the Pixel phone front, the April update addresses various issues including camera stability, biometrics bugs, and auto-exposure reset glitches, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience for Pixel device owners. (ANI)

