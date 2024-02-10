Google Maps: How To Monitor The Current Operating Status Of A Train In Real Time

The railway network is the most common mode of transport for inter-state travel in India. They are affordable and accessible. It remains unpredictable at some point. Every railway traveler has experienced situations when they require immediate access to the real-time status of the train running. One can do that with the phone more conveniently. People would have to be physically present at the station if there was no phone. It tends to be irritating at times. Particularly if you desire to have constant updates.

Numerous apps, like Where is my train, RailYatri, and ixigo, can tell you if a train is running or not. But Google changed its Map app roughly three years ago, making it the easiest way to find out the status of any train. This feature is available on both iOS and Android. All you need to do is update the Google Map on your phone by following the instructions below: