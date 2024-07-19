Google Unveils Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro: Details, Rumors, and Event Timeline

NEW DELHI: Google has finally lifted the veil on its much-awaited flagship smartphones Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 9 Pro. The tech giant made the announcement via X, formerly Twitter. They showcased the official poster of the upcoming devices. The teaser highlights the integration of Google's AI Gemini. It also gives a glimpse of the back panel designs. Google has disclosed the timeline for the unveiling event. It is set to take place on August 13 at 10 AM PT translating to 10:30 PM in India.

The official teaser reveals stunning design for Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It features dual-pill-shaped camera cutouts housed on a rectangular island in the top-left corner of the rear panel. While the teaser doesn’t show the inner screen camera rumors suggest the phone will sport punch-hole camera on the left side of the screen. This design change from the original Pixel Fold’s bezel-mounted camera is made possible by reduction in bezel size.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold succeeding the original Pixel Fold, is rumored to come in Obsidian and Porcelain color options. Expected pricing for foldable device is EUR 1899 (approximately Rs 1,68900) for the 256 GB model. EUR 2,029 (approximately Rs 180,500) is expected for the 512 GB model.

Similarly, the teaser also showcases the Pixel 9 Pro. The upcoming device mirrors the design of its predecessor. The back panel features a small camera deco, triple rear cameras flash and laser autofocus. Reports indicate that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will both have a triple 50MP rear camera setup. They differ only in screen size and battery capacity. The models provide users with options for a standard or larger device.

The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be available in four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain Hazel (sage green) and Pink. The expected prices for the storage options are EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 97500) for 128 GB, EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs 106,400) for 256 GB, and EUR 1329 (approximately Rs 1,18000) for 512 GB.

To confirm full specifications and further details, wait for Google's hardware event on August 13. Additionally, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 at the event. More surprises may possibly be revealed.