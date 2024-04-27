Hackers attacked Indian firms on average 2,444 times per week in last 6 months

Hackers have attacked Indian organisations on average 2,444 times per week in the last six months, compared to 1,151 attacks per organisation globally, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to the cyber security platform provider Check Point Software, at present, over 90 per cent of attacks on companies originate from malicious emails.

In the last 30 days, 62 per cent of malicious files were distributed via email.

It has been shown that one in 379 emails contains this type of file, with the PDF format being the most common, accounting for 59 per cent of the total.

"Email is currently one of the most effective tools for companies and although the advantages it offers are numerous, nevertheless, it is necessary to always stay alert against cyber-attack attempts leveraging emails, from ransomware attacks to cunning phishing schemes and scams," said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC MD at Check Point Software.

EXE was found to be the top malicious file type by email (57 per cent). According to a Statista forecast, the global population sent 330 billion emails in 2022, and the forecast is expected to grow up to 17.8 per cent by 2026. (IANS)

