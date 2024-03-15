How To Optimize Your Windows PC’s Gaming Performance And Boost FPS

3. Change the game’s video settings

For an extra FPS boost, adjust the other video settings concurrently with your game's resolution. Certain games include basic settings that you can change according to the difficulty level: super, high, medium, low, and so forth. Some games use more complex controls, numerical settings, or sliders. Try it out and observe how it impacts your frame rate.

Explore some of the following settings to try and get more FPS from your game.

Graphical details: Reduce the quality of elements such as lighting, reflections, textures, and shadows. Although the graphics on your game won't be as realistic, it should function more smoothly.

Anti-aliasing: With anti-aliasing, the edges of the different objects in your game are smoothed out. Switch it off, then gradually raise the setting till your graphics improve without affecting your frame rate. Try each form of anti-aliasing if the game offers it, and see the results.

Draw distance: To stop the game from rendering distant objects, try reducing the draw distance. Your GPU can concentrate its available resources on your immediate surroundings when it has fewer objects to render simultaneously.

Graphical effects: Reduce or eliminate lens flares, motion blur, and other graphics flares. It gives your GPU one less thing to worry about and gives you more leeway to increase your frame rate.

VSync: VSync synchronizes the game's frame rate with your monitor's refresh rate to prevent screen tearing, which occurs when your monitor displays parts of multiple frames at once. It seems beneficial, and it usually is, but occasionally it lowers FPS. Switch it off and observe the results. Turn the screen back on if you see any tearing.