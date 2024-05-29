Indian Govt Flags Security Hole In Wi-Fi Routers; Might Allow Hackers To Access Your Network

NEW DELHI: When vulnerabilities in widely used software and devices arise, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is quick to disclose them. Examples of these products and software include Google Chrome, Mozilla, Apple, and Windows.

But today, CERT-In, a central government agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has brought attention to a problem that is both important and easily disregarded. TP-Link routers have been determined to have a security issue.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability can enable a remote attacker with logged-in access to execute unauthorised code on the compromised machine with elevated privileges.