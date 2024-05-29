Science & Technology

Indian Govt Flags Security Hole In Wi-Fi Routers; Might Allow Hackers To Access Your Network

Security of your laptops, tablets, cellphones, and other internet-connected devices may be jeopardised due to a security vulnerability in Wi-Fi routers, according to govt's cybersecurity organisation, CERT-In.
Representative Image

NEW DELHI: When vulnerabilities in widely used software and devices arise, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is quick to disclose them. Examples of these products and software include Google Chrome, Mozilla, Apple, and Windows.

But today, CERT-In, a central government agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has brought attention to a problem that is both important and easily disregarded. TP-Link routers have been determined to have a security issue.

According to CERT-In, the vulnerability can enable a remote attacker with logged-in access to execute unauthorised code on the compromised machine with elevated privileges.

It is to be noted that Wi-Fi routers act as gateways between one's internet connection and devices, allowing wireless access and thus security flaws could grant unauthorised access to attackers who exploit it.

According to the CERT-In website, “vulnerability has been reported in TP-Link routers which could be exploited by a remote authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code with elevated privileges on the target system”.

It further warned that “This vulnerability exists in TP-Link routers due to improper neutralisation of special elements used in a binary called rftest. This binary exposes a network service that is vulnerable to unauthenticated command injection” while stating that the vulnerability specifically affects TP-Link Archer versions prior to C5400X(EU)_V1_1.1.7 Build 20240510.

According to the cybersecurity organisation, if this security hole is effectively exploited, it might allow an unauthorised attacker with high-level access to execute unauthorised instructions on the targeted machine from a distance without logging in.

A remote, unauthenticated attacker may be able to run arbitrary code on the targeted system with elevated privileges if this vulnerability is successfully exploited, according to CERT-In.

Although patching the TP-Link software is advised by CERT-In, users can take further precautions to fortify their WiFi networks and safeguard themselves against possible security risks.

