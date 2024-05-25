'Information Technology (IT) sector jobs witness a significant rise across tech hubs': Report

Information Technology (IT) sector jobs have witnessed a significant rise across tech hubs from April 2023 to April 2024 period, despite a national shift in job postings, a new report said on Friday.

According to the job matching and hiring platform Indeed, job postings in the IT sector have grown by 41.5 per cent in Hyderabad and 24 per cent in Bengaluru, highlighting the growing importance of these cities as top destinations for IT professionals.

"Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals looking for new career opportunities," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

"Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has risen. This strong interest in IT could also be due to the extensive skill specialisation, training, and experience typically necessary for these roles," he added.

Kumar also mentioned that to navigate this job market, job seekers should focus on acquiring skills that will make them stand out in a competitive talent pool.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Indeed showed that about 54 per cent of employees in India predicted a substantial shift in their roles within the next five years, with 95 per cent expressing confidence in their ability to adapt to these changes. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Hackers continued to use malware': Report

Also Watch: