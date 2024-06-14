‘Most Indians believe technology, including AI, will accelerate economic growth’: Report

Most Indians (89 per cent) believe technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), is a key enabler in integrating traditionally excluded populations into the economy, a new report showed. According to PC and printer major HP, 76 per cent of global business and government leaders believe AI will help drive progress towards sustainability and social impact goals.

“We know technology can be a great equaliser and a powerful tool to drive progress. Yet, to truly narrow the digital divide in our rapidly evolving world, we must also equip individuals with the skills to use technology,” said Michele Malejki, HP Global Head of Social Impact, and Director, HP Foundation.

HP said it will soon integrate AI training into its HP LIFE programme to promote the responsible and effective use of AI. These AI trainings will be offered free of cost under the Digital Business Skills initiative globally, including in India.

HP will also introduce next-gen AI PCs in India, a new category of powerful PCs for work and creation.

Additionally, HP is expanding its goal to enroll 27.5 lakh users in the HP LIFE free skill-building programme by 2030. The HP Foundation runs this programme.

It has already enrolled more than 12 lakh users since 2016 globally, enabling them to access job opportunities or start businesses. (IANS)

