Mukesh Ambani Set To Unveil India's Own ChatGPT Rival Hanooman In March

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is gearing up to unveil its own version of a ChatGPT service for India next month.

As per a report, a consortium supported by Reliance Industries and India's leading engineering institutions will launch the AI model called 'Hanooman' in March.

The report disclosed that the BharatGPT group, supported by Reliance Industries and eight prominent universities, demonstrated the model at a tech conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday.