Mukesh Ambani Set To Unveil India's Own ChatGPT Rival Hanooman In March

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani is gearing up to unveil its own version of a ChatGPT service for India next month.
As per a report, a consortium supported by Reliance Industries and India's leading engineering institutions will launch the AI model called 'Hanooman' in March.
The report disclosed that the BharatGPT group, supported by Reliance Industries and eight prominent universities, demonstrated the model at a tech conference held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
A video was shown to the delegates, wherein, a motorcycle mechanic hailing from South India queried an AI bot in his native language of Tamil, a banker interacted with the tool in Hindi, and a Hyderabad-based developer used it for coding.
If the model turns out to be successful, it will mark a significant stride for India in the horse race to create revolutionary AI technology.
The report further revealed that BharatGPT is planning to use the model in 11 different local languages, focusing on four key aspects namely healthcare, government services, finance and education.
It was created through collaboration between Indian Institute of Technology campuses, especially in Bombay, with assistance coming from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and the Indian Government.
Ganesh Ramakrishnan, from IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, said that Hanooman will also offer speech-to-text capabilities, thereby making it more convenient for its users.
The report also mentioned that customized models for specific uses will be developed by Reliance Jio.
It may be noted that the telecom-to-retail conglomerate is already working comprehensively to develop Jio Brain, a cutting-edge platform to utilize AI across a network of about 450 million subscribers.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited held last year, revealed that Jio, a subsidiary of RIL, would be launching advanced and futuristic artificial intelligence (AI) systems similar to Open AI's ChatGPT for the benefit of India's citizens.