NASA Chooses SpaceX to Launch NOAA’s JPSS-4 Mission

NEW DELHI: NASA has announced that SpaceX will provide launch services for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) JPSS-4 mission. This selection continues agency’s partnership with SpaceX. This follows their recent choice for the development of the US Deorbit Vehicle for the International Space Station (ISS).



The JPSS-4 mission is a key component of NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS). This is a collaborative program. It involves NASA and NOAA. The program which began with the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, aims to enhance global environmental monitoring. This is achieved through a constellation of satellites.





SpaceX has been awarded a fixed-price contract. It is valued at approximately $112.7 million for this mission. This contract covers both the launch services. It also includes various mission-related expenses. Scheduled for launch in 2027. The JPSS-4 satellite will be carried into space by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This will depart from Space Launch Complex 4 East. This is located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



The JPSS constellation is vital for gathering comprehensive multi-spectral radiometry and specialized meteorological oceanographic and solar-geophysical data. These observations are crucial for NOAA’s goal of maintaining continuous detailed monitoring of Earth's environment. This data supports efforts to understand and predict environmental changes. Such knowledge is essential for economic planning and safeguarding lives and property.



In addition to its core mission, the JPSS-4 satellite will host the NASA Earth Venture mission. Libera is designed to advance our knowledge of Earth's energy balance and monitor trends in climate change.



NASA’s Launch Services Program is based at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will oversee the launch operations for the JPSS-4 mission. Meanwhile NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Maryland, will manage the JPSS Flight Projects Office. This office handles the acquisition and oversight of JPSS satellites. The program is managed by NOAA and NASA teams. This ensures collaborative efforts in achieving its environmental monitoring objectives.