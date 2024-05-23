New Delhi: Microsoft Services Experience Global Outage, LinkedIn India Faces Fines

NEW DELHI: On Thursday significant outage disrupted various Microsoft services globally, including in India. Affected services included Bing Search Copilot and ChatGPT. This led to widespread user reports on social media about interruptions. Third-party services dependent on Microsoft's infrastructure such as search engine DuckDuckGo were also impacted.

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website 57 percent of users reported issues accessing Bing website. 34 percent faced problems with search function. 9 percent experienced login difficulties. In India major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Hyderabad Bengaluru and Chennai were predominantly affected by outage.

Users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. One user noted "It's not just you: Microsoft's services are down in some regions. #Bing is down. #Copilot/Copilot in Windows is down. DuckDuckGo is not working because it uses Bing. Similarly, ChatGPT's internet search is also down." Another user reported "Microsoft Copilot and Bing Down. Users Encounter Connection Errors." A third user remarked "Anyone else having problems with Bing? I keep getting this today."

Microsoft has not officially commented on the cause of outage. It appears that majority of affected services have since been restored. They are now operational worldwide.

In separate development Ministry of Corporate Affairs has fined LinkedIn India. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and eight other individuals for violating significant beneficial owner (SBO) norms under Companies Act. Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in December 2016. It has faced scrutiny over compliance with these norms.

Registrar of Companies (NCT of Delhi & Haryana) issued a 63-page order detailing violations. According to the order Satya Nadella and Ryan Roslansky, global CEO of LinkedIn were identified as Significant Beneficial Owners (SBOs) of company. They failed to report as mandated by section 90(1) of Act. Consequently they are liable to penalties under section 90(10). Ryan Roslansky appointed as LinkedIn's CEO on June 1 He reports to Satya Nadella.

Section 90 of Companies Act 2013 requires companies to disclose SBO details. This ensures transparency regarding individuals who hold significant control over a company. The fines underscore regulatory expectations for compliance with these provisions.