OnePlus to Unveil New Flagship Audio Product: The OnePlus Buds Pro 3

NEW DELHI: OnePlus has announced upcoming launch of its latest flagship audio device the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, set to debut in India on August 20th at 6:30 PM. It builds on success of its predecessors. The OnePlus Buds Pro and Buds Pro 2 were significant achievements. The Buds Pro 3 promises to deliver the company’s best audio experience to date.

The Buds Pro 3 will succeed OnePlus Buds Pro 2 introduced last year with a sleek matte-finish case. While official specifications have yet to be revealed by OnePlus, leaks from well-known tipster Yogesh Brar suggest that new earbuds will offer a significant upgrade in audio performance. Expected features include an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter. This promises a rich and immersive sound experience. Additionally, Buds Pro 3 are anticipated to support LHDC 5.0. They will offer 50 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) designed to enhance focus during music listening or phone calls

The earbuds are also expected to feature customizable sound settings through Dynaudio EQ. This allows users to tailor their audio experience to preferences. Battery life is anticipated to be impressive. It is expected to provide up to 43 hours of playback on a single charge. This ensures extended listening sessions without frequent recharging. The Buds Pro 3 may also come with IP55 rating providing resistance to dust and water.

In terms of design, leaked images suggest that OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will come in a sophisticated White color with potential leather finish. The case is expected to sport an “ONEPLUS” logo. This adds a touch of elegance to the overall look.

The anticipated retail price for OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is Rs 13999. Although, the sale price might be closer to that of previous model Buds Pro 2, which was priced at Rs 11999. As OnePlus prepares to unveil Buds Pro 3, audio enthusiasts and tech aficionados are eagerly awaiting to see if new product lives up to its promise of offering unparalleled audio experience.