Samsung launches new TV series with variety of features in India

New Delhi: Consumer electronics brand Samsung on Thursday launched the new Crystal 4K TV series with a variety of features in India.

The new series, which includes Crystal 4K Vivid, Crystal 4K Vision Pro & Crystal 4K Vivid Pro, comes at a starting price of Rs 32,990 across the company's official website and leading online stores.

"The 2024 Crystal 4K TV series sets a benchmark for contemporary households by providing a superlative TV viewing experience, further enhancing the proposition of smart and connected living," Mohandeep Singh, Senior VP, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new TV series comes available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. It also comes with features such as Samsung TV Plus and a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding.

Moreover, the company said that the new series comes powered by a 4K upscaling feature that enhances and upscales the quality of lower-resolution content to match the higher resolution of a 4K display, delivering lifelike 4K picture quality. The series also features Smart Hub, the focal point of the smart home experience that assembles entertainment, ambient and gaming options together. (IANS)

