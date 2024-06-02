SpaceX will enable anyone to travel to Moon, Mars: CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX will enable anyone to go to space and even travel to the Moon and Mars, in the future, its CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday.

“Over time, SpaceX will enable anyone to go to space and travel to the moon and Mars,” the tech billionaire posted on X social media platform.

According to him, SpaceX is expected to exceed 90 per cent of all Earth’s payload to low-Earth orbit later this year. Currently, SpaceX’s rocket Falcon is nearly 80 per cent reusable and its mega rocket ‘Starship’ will eventually take reusability to approximately 100 per cent.

The Starship is likely to land astronauts on the Moon during the crewed Artemis 3 mission in 2026.

The space vehicle has so far had three test flights, and the fourth will take place soon. According to the company, the fourth flight test of Starship could launch as soon as June 5, pending regulatory approval.

Starship’s third flight test made tremendous strides towards a future of rapidly reliable reusable rockets.

The fourth flight test “turns our focus from achieving orbit to demonstrating the ability to return and reuse Starship and Super Heavy”, the company said.

The primary objectives will be executing a landing burn and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico with the Super Heavy booster, and achieving a controlled entry of Starship. In the meantime, Musk’s satellite-based internet service Starlink has surpassed 3 million customers in 99 countries. The affordable service has recently been launched in Indonesia and Fiji. (IANS)

