Spectacular Meteor Illuminates The Sky In Spain And Portugal; Dazzles Onlookers

LISBON: In a rare sighting, a stunning blue fireball illuminated the night sky, mesmerizing the onlookers who were quite simply awestruck as they gazed at the celestial body.

This once-in-a-lifetime sighting has taken netizens by storm and has generated quite a buzz on social media with videos of the meteor doing the rounds everywhere.

Reports indicated sightings of the meteor spanning hundreds of kilometers, sparking curiosity and speculation among observers.

While initial reports suggested the meteor’s trajectory, its precise landing location remained unconfirmed.