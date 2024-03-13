Unveiling The Best: Top Gearless Motorcycles In India

The popularity of gearless motorcycles, alternatively termed automatic bikes or motorcycles sans gears, is surging not only in India but also worldwide. Along the bustling urban streets and picturesque highways of India, gearless motorcycles have become increasingly favoured by riders seeking convenience, efficiency, and user-friendliness.
Whether navigating through congested city traffic or embarking on leisurely weekend escapades, these two-wheelers provide a smooth and hassle-free riding experience.
PURPOSE OF GEARLESS VEHICLES (TWO WHEELERS)-
1. Low maintenance cost: Gearless vehicles require minimal maintenance compared to traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, making them cost-effective options for daily commuting.
2. Affordable urban mobility: These vehicles offer hassle-free mobility at an affordable price point. Many gearless vehicles fall into the category of low-speed vehicles, which don't require a driving license to operate. This accessibility makes them ideal for urban areas, where quick and convenient transportation is essential.
3. Lightweight and ergonomic design: Compact electric gearless vehicles feature lightweight designs and ergonomic configurations that ensure effortless riding. They typically have small turning radii, optimal seat heights, and intuitive controls, making them particularly suitable for female riders.
4. Improved mobility for seniors: The safety and ease of use offered by gearless vehicles also make them an excellent choice for senior citizens, particularly elderly women. With their straightforward operation and user-friendly features, gearless vehicles enhance mobility for older individuals.
5. User-friendly automatic transmission: Gearless vehicles come equipped with automatic transmissions, eliminating the need for riders to shift gears manually. This automatic operation simplifies the riding experience, making it more accessible to individuals who may be unfamiliar with manual gear changes.
In this article, we'll delve into some of the leading gearless motorcycles offered in India, motorcycles that are automatic and allure for riders of diverse preferences-
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Since its launch in 2008, the Aprilia Mana 850 GT has maintained its position as a prominent player in the market of gearless motorcycles. Featuring an 839.3 cc 90° engine and an innovative transmission system, this bike offers a unique riding experience.
With 76bhp and 73Nm torque, it boasts impressive power. The motorcycle offers three distinct auto drive modes: Rain, Touring, and Sport. Alongside its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it comes equipped with appealing manual shifters.
With a 16-litre fuel tank capacity, a top speed of 193 kph, and a base weight of 218 kgs, the Mana 850 promises an authentic biking adventure filled with power and immersive torque, solidifying its position as one of the top gearless motorcycles in India.
Honda NC700X DCT
Among the highly esteemed brands in India, Honda offers several notable gearless motorcycle models, with the Honda NC700X DCT standing out as one of the best. Equipped with Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), this bike delivers a punch with its 14-litre fuel capacity, 1539-mm frame, and 219 kg overall weight.
Introduced in 2016, it features two separate shift modes—up and down—offering exceptional comfort and performance on both smooth city roads and rugged mountain terrains.
KTM Freeride E
The KTM Freeride E, powered by a textured DC motor with 2.1 kWh of battery power, was designed with the tagline "Ride Anywhere" in mind. Weighing 204 pounds, it can be fully recharged in just 90 minutes. Its versatility varies from expert to amateur riders, making it suitable for various skill levels.
Enhanced by an automatic transmission and a composite steel-aluminium structure called Perimeter, the durability of the Freeride E is further emphasized.
Harley-Davidson LiveWire
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire features a potent electric engine with a range of 146 city miles. Generating 105 horsepower and 86 ft/lbs of torque, it offers impressive acceleration and performance.
Driven by a powerful belt-driven rear wheel, the LiveWire presents itself as a fully functional electric powerhouse, combining performance with Harley-Davidson's iconic design aesthetics.
Zero SR/F
The Zero SR/F has become a popular choice in the gearless motorcycle market, offering striking aesthetics and powerful performance. With a maximum speed of 124 mph and a Bosch electric motor producing 110 horsepower and 140 ft/lbs of torque, this bike exudes futuristic appeal reminiscent of Ducati's strong designs.
While it comes with a hefty price tag, the advanced technology and performance justify the investment.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS-
Q. Which is the best gearless motorcycle in India?
- Among the various Honda models, Honda NC700X DCT has been dubbed as the most prominent and best gearless motorcycle in India.