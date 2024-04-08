Updating iPad Pro: Reboot And Force Reboot Guide

We all love our trusted iPad Pros for the fact that they are reliable and has got the stability, but let's face the fact; sometimes all they require is a little kick or fix to be back on track.

Whether it works slowly or not at all, knowing how to restart or force your device to reboot can be a lifesaver. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with this simple guide.

How to reboot iPad Pro

So, you’ve noticed that your iPad Pro isn’t quite working as it should. No worries, let it resume slowly. Here’s how to do it:

Press the buttons: Press the Volume Up button and the Top button (or the Home button on older models) at the same time until the power menu appears.