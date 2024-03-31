World Backup Day: Safeguarding personal & company data becomes paramount

In an era where cyber-attacks and data breaches are rampant, safeguarding personal and organisation’s data has become paramount, industry leaders said on Saturday, ahead of the World Backup Day that falls on March 31.

A staggering 92 per cent of organisations are committed to increasing their data protection spend this year.

“As we mark the ‘World Backup Day’, it’s crucial to reflect on the evolving landscape of data protection and ransomware recovery,” said Sandeep Bhambure, VP and Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software.

The ‘Data Protection Trends Report 2024’ underscores the urgency for enterprises to bolster their cyber resilience, as cyber-attacks remain the chief cause of business disruptions, he added.

Sudharsan Aravamuthan, Head-Systems Engineering, India, Pure Storage, said that the ‘World Backup Day’ holds significant importance due to the increasingly digital nature of our lives.

“Today, businesses are 24x7 and any form of data loss can lead to catastrophic consequences. World Backup Day serves as a reminder for organisations to prioritise data protection, reevaluate their backup and recovery strategies and thereby safeguard against the potential consequences of data loss,” said Aravamuthan. It is, therefore, critical for businesses to adopt a multi-tier cyber resilient data protection architecture to increase resilience and durability. By doing so, businesses can mitigate risks, safeguard their operations, and ensure long-term success, said experts.

The ‘World Backup Day’ began with a post on Reddit where a user wrote about losing their hard drive and wishing someone had reminded them about how important it is to backup data. (IANS)

