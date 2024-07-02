World UFO Day 2024: Know the Date, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

World UFO Day is observed annually on July 2 to increase awareness regarding unidentified flying objects (UFO's) and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life. Space aficionados have always been intrigued by the theories surrounding odd objects, which date back to the July 1947 Roswell incident in New Mexico.
After the US military finally declared that it was a balloon, conspiracy theories have been taken brewing all over the world. Over the past few years, UFOs have occasionally made it to the news. Most notably, in June, a family in the United States claimed to have seen "non-human" aliens crash onto their house.
HISTORY
On July 2, 1952, a noteworthy event occurred in Washington, D.C., involving many reports of unidentified flying objects. These sightings were reported by a large number of people, but they were also confirmed by radar operators and sighted by professional pilots.
The occurrence drew a lot of attention from the public, increasing their fascination with UFOs and pushing for government inquiries into these phenomena.
Haktan Akdoğan, a Turkish researcher, established World UFO Day in 2001. Originally, it was held on June 24 to commemorate the first publicly reported UFO sighting in the United States.
However, to prevent clashes with other UFO-related activities, the date was later altered to July 2. This adjustment was made to correspond with the big UFO sightings above Washington, D.C. on July 2, 1952.
SIGNIFICANCE
World UFO Day is significant because it serves as a platform for open conversations and debates about the possibility of extraterrestrial life. This day focuses on the exchange of ideas and hypotheses regarding the possibility that we may not be alone in the universe.
The realization enforces dawns more vividly about what place one is holding in the great scheme of things that the cosmos is, and the more exciting possibility of life beyond Earth.
HOW TO CELEBRATE
Participating in UFO gatherings: Throughout the year, several UFO conventions are conducted across the world, providing an excellent opportunity to learn more about UFOs, meet other enthusiasts, and visit exhibitions depicting UFO experiences.
These conferences are crucial for learning and networking within the UFO community, since they provide a venue for researchers to delve deeper into the subject and communicate with others who share their interests. Attendees can also have firsthand experience through exhibitions that emphasize various aspects of UFO sightings.
UFO research: There are numerous books on UFOs that an individual can read; hence, one has a good opportunity to learn more about the topic. Also, many documentaries relating to UFO sightings can be viewed, and any person can watch and hear descriptions of the events.
Furthermore, several websites offer an opportunity for detailed information regarding UFOs. These sites serve as good sources for obtaining information about the sighting of UFOs, first-hand accounts of eyewitnesses, and images and films of the unidentified flying objects. These online platforms can help in learning the subject topic.
Watch documentaries: There are many documentaries that are dedicated to UFOs. They can present a plethora of information in the arguments, beliefs, and facts associated with UFOs. Most of them contain interviews from eyewitnesses, specialists, scholars, etc., who provide insights and reveal about their experiences.
