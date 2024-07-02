World UFO Day 2024: Know the Date, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

HISTORY

On July 2, 1952, a noteworthy event occurred in Washington, D.C., involving many reports of unidentified flying objects. These sightings were reported by a large number of people, but they were also confirmed by radar operators and sighted by professional pilots.

The occurrence drew a lot of attention from the public, increasing their fascination with UFOs and pushing for government inquiries into these phenomena.

Haktan Akdoğan, a Turkish researcher, established World UFO Day in 2001. Originally, it was held on June 24 to commemorate the first publicly reported UFO sighting in the United States.

However, to prevent clashes with other UFO-related activities, the date was later altered to July 2. This adjustment was made to correspond with the big UFO sightings above Washington, D.C. on July 2, 1952.