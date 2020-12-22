10,000 new personnel inducted to ITBP amidst Indo-China tensions

New Delhi: With rising tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is preparing to induct seven new battalions comprising of 10,000 new personnel to guard the borders. While the Cabinet is yet to affirm this move from the ITBP, the Union government has already given its green light.

With the addition of the 10,000 personnel, the total strength of ITBP will be raised to one lakh. The ITBP forces are deployed over the entire Indo-China border which runs across 3488 kilometres from Karakoram in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Referring to the move, an officer said, "With the LAC becoming the new LoC, the need of the hour is to fortify further for long standoffs with the Chinese." Naturally, the induction move is believed to fortify the strength.

The decision comes after news of fresh intrusions arrived from Chanthang area of Ladakh. A video of locals protesting against the Chinese troops went viral on Sunday. The video shows locals prevailing over the Chinese, forcing them to move back. The incident took place in the Doletango area. The intelligence officials confirm the area has seen such instances in the past as well.

According to analysts it would be highly risky for India to not act and level up especially when the Chinese forces are all packed and beefed up on the other side of the border. In such a situation, the induction of the personnel is a timely and necessary move on India's part. An officer from the forces however disclosed that even after the clearance, the Indo-Tibetan border Police will take at least a year's time to induct the new personnel in the forces. There are budget allocations to be considered, along with the 44-46 week training given to constables recruited via the Staff Selection Commission. However, what might appear challenging at the Indian forefront is preventing Chinese incursions after the winter gets over and snow melts. Preparations for such situations are revealed to be taken up as well.

