2 held for issuing fake RTA tax slips in Gurugram

A team of the Regional Transport Authority, Gurugram have arrested two persons who were allegedly issuing fake tax slips of the RTA to drivers, an official said on Sunday. The fraudsters were overpowered by the RTA team near Ambience Mall and later handed over to the DLF Phase-3 police station on Saturday. The accused were identified as Lokesh and Jani, both residents of Faridabad district. Police after registration of the case have started investigation and are looking for the kingpin of the gang. According to RTA secretary DharnaYadav, the department had received complaints that some people were issuing fake RTA tax slip to commercial vehicles which caused huge loss to the state exchequer. He formed a team a week ago to nab the fraudsters and on Saturday, as soon as it was reported that two gang members were issuing fake slips near the Ambience Mall, a team led by sub-inspector Praveen Kumar along with the RTA officials reached the spot and took custody of the duo. The team also recovered fake slips and laptops from their possession. (IANS)

Also Read: Fake GST invoicing racket busted in Odisha

Also Watch: Watch: Spine-chilling accident caught on camera, one woman dead





