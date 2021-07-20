 Top
'29 posts of chairman in IIT and NIT vacant' Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that at present eight posts of Chairman are vacant

  |  20 July 2021 3:20 AM GMT

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that at present eight posts of Chairman are vacant in IITs and 21 in NITs. Apart from this, five posts each of Directors in IITs and NITs were vacant, the minister informed. Inquiring about the vacancies in IITs and NITs, Lok Sabha MPs Vijay Baghel and Sumedhanand Saraswati asked the Union Minister whether any time limit had been fixed for filling these vacancies. "If there is a time limit fixed, the details must be provided, and if the time frame is not set, it should tell the reasons for it." (IANS)

