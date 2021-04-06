4 Labourers Trapped, 36 Rescued In Punjab's Building Collapse

At least four labourers were trapped and 36 rescued with minor injuries on Monday when an under-construction portion of a two-storeyed factory in Punjab's Ludhiana town collapsed, police said. The labourers were rescued in a joint operation carried out by the NDRF and the local administration. The building is located in a densely populated locality in Mukand Nagar on the Daba Road. Rescue officials at the site said that efforts were being made to locate the trapped people. Police said that a major portion of the building collapsed, partially damaging nearby buildings too. According to the police, most of the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital. (IANS)



