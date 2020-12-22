AIADMK to kickstart 2021 Assembly poll campaign

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would kickstart the campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls on December 27 with a massive public meeting here.

In a joint statement, AIADMK's Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said the rally will be held on December 27 morning where the achievements of the government will be highlighted. According to the statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami will be participating in the rally. The two leaders said the December 27 meeting will be 2021 Assembly war bugle of the party. It may be recalled Palaniswami had started his poll campaign on December 19 itself from his Edappadi Assembly constituency after offering prayers at the ChenrayaPerumal Temple in Periyasoragai in Salem district. The DMK President M.K. Stalin is expected to start the poll campaigning during the first week of January while MNM founder Kamal Haasan has already hit the campaign trail. (IANS)

