Allahabad High Court grants bail to man who offered namaaz in temple

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Faisal Khan, who was arrested for offering namaaz on the premises of the Nand Baba temple in Mathura district. The court however, directed Khan not to use the social media till the conclusion of the trial.



Justice Siddharth allowed the bail application observing that "having considered the material on record, larger mandate of the Article 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India and the dictum of apex court in the case of Dataram Singh Vs. State of Uttar Pradesh and another, reported in (2018) 3 SCC 22 and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, applicant can be released on bail".

In Dataram Singh's case, the Supreme Court had held that "grant of bail is a general rule and putting a person in jail or in a prison or in correction home during trial is an exception and presumption of innocence, i.e. person is believed to be innocent until found guilty, is fundamental postulate of criminal jurisprudence. It is not necessary to go into the correctness or otherwise of the allegations made against the accused as this is a subject matter to be dealt with by the trial judge". (IANS)

