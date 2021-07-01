Amazon Bans These 19 Chinese Consumer Electronics Brands

NEW DELHI: E-commerce giant Amazon recently banned three Chinese consumer electronic brands on its platform for offering gift cards to customers to write positive reviews about their purchases.
While asking consumers to write reviews for gifts is said to be a common practice in the Chinese e-commerce world, it is considered an abuse of the review system by Amazon.
The online platform has taken similar action against other Chinese merchants for violating its rules on fake customer reviews, including an online store backed by Chinese major ByteDance earlier this year.
The list reportedly includes two of the biggest electronics Amazon-native brands out of China. The total sales by these suspended sellers is said to exceed $1 billion.
Here are names of the Chinese electronic brands banned by Amazon in the past few months:
1. RAVPower power banks
2. Taotronics earphones
3. VAVA cameras
4. Atmoko
5. Aukey
6. Austor
7. Homasy
8. Homitt
9. HOMTECH
10. LITOM
11. Mpow
12. OKMEE
14. Seneo
15. Tacklife
16. TopElek
17. TRODEEM
18. VicTsing
19. Vtin
Despite Amazon's fake review crackdown, there are some small vendors who choose to continue with the practice to stay competitive.
