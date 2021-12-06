Andhra Pradesh's Konijeti Rosaiah Died at 88: A peek Into His Political Career

On Saturday, Konijeti Rosaiah, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, died in Hyderabad. Rosaiah died today after being admitted to a private hospital due to illness. When he died, he was 88 years old.

The hospital's administration said Konijeti Rosaiah was taken unconscious to STAR Hospitals in Hyderabad this morning. He took his final breath at 8:20 a.m. Rosaiah served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010. He served as Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 till August 30, 2016.

Rosaiah first entered politics in 1968 as a member of the MLC. Following the death of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 3 September to 25 November.

Rosaiah served in the government in a variety of capacities during his career. Rosaiah has always kept a low profile and stayed out of the spotlight. He also set a record by proposing 15 budgets in parliament, according to News18. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his sympathies on Rosaiah's death, according to an official statement.

Rosaiah was a leader who received accolades for the roles he had and was known for his tolerance, sensitivity, and simplicity, according to Rao. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his sadness at the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family members. According to Reddy, Rosaiah has presented the state budget 15 times as finance minister of the undivided AP.

The chief minister expressed his sympathies to the deceased's family. Several Congress officials, including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy, expressed their condolences.

Also Read: Land Mafia Attack In Nagaon Leaves 7 People Severely Injured

Also Watch: