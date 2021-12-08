Army Chopper Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes in Ooty, Probe Ordered

NEW DELHI: Army helicopter carrying senior defence officials, including chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat, crashed at Coonoor in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu.

14 senior defence officials were on board and the chopper was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington.

The Indian Air Force issued a statement confirming the crash and the presence of CDS Rawat on board. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said.

Three officials have been rescued so far while a search is on for the fourth person, an official said.

The injured have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris while four people died on the spot.

News agency ANI reported that along with Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper. As soon as the chopper crashed, a search and rescue operation was launched from nearby bases, sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa sarma took to his social media handle and expressed his condolences and wrote, "We're shocked beyond words at the helicopter crash carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat. Deeply anguished at the losses of his family members and staff. I join millions in praying for the speedy recovery of General Rawat."

This is a developing story.










